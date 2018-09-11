Home Business

Finance Ministry may soon relax norms for foreign portfolio investors

Fearing more turmoil in the financial market over weakening rupee, the Finance Ministry is planning to relax the norms on the beneficial ownership of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

Published: 11th September 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fearing more turmoil in the financial market over weakening rupee, the Finance Ministry is planning to relax the norms on the beneficial ownership of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). “The ministry (Finance) is looking at the concerns of the market over the April circular over FPI norm. SEBI is already studying its impact. The general consensus is that the timing is not right for the move. The external factors are not very conducive. So, in the coming weeks, some of the norms may be relaxed,” a senior official from Finance Ministry told TNIE.  

However the official added that the extent to which the norm can be relaxed will be determined after consultation with SEBI. In April, circular by Finance Ministry had prescribed that all the investment including those from sovereign funds, if they are coming from these 25 high risk jurisdictions, will have to comply with the additional documentation requirement, reveal more information and have to follow stricter norms. 

Also no NRI or PIO can own more than 10 per cent in FPI for these high-risk jurisdictions. The move was aimed at preventing any round tripping of fund. Also even those countries which are not in the list of high-risk jurisdiction, no NRI or PIO can own more than 25 per cent in an FPI.Fund houses were upset over the move and had warned of its impact as destinations including China, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia had figured in the list.

According to Asset Managers Roundtable of India (AMRI), new KYC norms in the circular could lead to capital outflows of $75 billion and hit the domestic currency and stocks. While the regulator gave six months time to FPIs to comply with the new framework, the deadline was later extended to December 31.
Initially both Finance Ministry and SEBI denied any impact. However, amid concerns falling currency and as the FPIs have already turned net sellers of stocks in 2018, the Finance Ministry last week asked SEBI to review its impact. 

On Saturday, SEBI panel headed by HL Khan, former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India proposed amending most of the clauses of the circular.“Mostly the inflow from these fund houses worked as cushion against rupee fall. It was both ill advised and ill timed decision,” a member of AMRI told TNIE.On Monday Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Monday sold shares worth `840 crore, extending their one-month selling to over `5,000 crore. Also FPIs have pulled out $700 million from debt markets this month and $6.33 billion so far in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike