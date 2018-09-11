Home Business

GAIL India says aims to add 5,500 km gas pipeline in three years

In a written statement to shareholders, B.C. Tripathi said GAIL has also booked 1.5 million tonnes a year regasification capacity at Dhamra LNG terminal in eastern Odisha state.

The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, April 26, 2018. | Reuters

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian gas firm GAIL (INDIA) Ltd aims to add 5,500 km gas pipelines to boost its capacity by about 50 percent in the next 3 years, its chairman said on Tuesday.

India wants to raise share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent in next few years from about 6.5 percent as the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer wants to cut its massive import bill and reduce its carbon footprint.

The company's current annual gas marketing portfolio comprises 14 million tonnes, he added.

