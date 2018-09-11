Home Business

Petrol soars beyond Rs.90/litre in Maharashtra's Parbhani district

On Monday, the petrol price was Rs 89.97 and diesel stood at Rs 77.92 in the town with a population of around 3,10,000, around 500 kms east of Mumbai in Marathwada region.

Published: 11th September 2018 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

petrol price, petrol pump,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By IANS

PARBHANI: Petrol prices on Tuesday breached the psychological barrier of Rs 90 and touched a scorching Rs 90.11 in Maharashtra's Parbhani - a new record in India, an official said.

Parbhani District Petrol Dealers Association (PDPDA) President Sanjay Deshmukh told IANS that diesel prices also increased from Rs 77.92 to Rs 78.06 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the petrol price was Rs 89.97 and diesel stood at Rs 77.92 in the town with a population of around 3,10,000, around 500 kms east of Mumbai in Marathwada region.

On the 15th day of consecutive hikes, petrol prices increased on Tuesday by Rs 0.14 and diesel by Rs 0.15, from 6 a.m, barely two days before the state's biggest 10-day Ganeshotsav festival begins.

The other highest centres include Nanded where petrol was retailing at Rs 89.93 per litre and diesel Rs 77.90, and Amravati Rs 89.93 and Rs 78.84.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, in Thane petrol retailed at Rs 88.43 and diesel Rs 77.64, Mumbai was Rs 88.35 and diesel at Rs 77.56.

On Monday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party termed the hike in petroleum products as a 'momentary difficulty' owing to an international crisis after the Opposition parties in the country observed a Bharat Bandh, to protest the skyrocketing fuel prices.

OIL ON THE BOIL: PETROL PRICE IN 4 METROS

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
petrol price Fuel price hike Parbhani District

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike