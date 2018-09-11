Home Business

PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi breaks silence, calls ED's allegations false and baseless

Prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Choksi is absconding and is currently in Antigua.

Published: 11th September 2018

ST.JOHN'S (ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA): Defending himself, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Tuesday said that all allegations against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are "false and baseless."

"All the allegations labelled by the ED are false and baseless. They have attacked my properties illegally without there being any basis of the same," Choksi said in his first interview since the multi-crore rupee scam tumbled out.

Choksi further told that he tried to revoke the suspension of his passport with the Indian authorities.

"The passport authorities revoked my passport altogether in view of which I was immobilized. On February 16, I received an email from the passport office which said that my passport has been suspended due to reasons of security threat to India. On February 20, I sent an email to the regional passport office, Mumbai, requesting them to revoke the suspension of my passport. However, I did not receive any reply from the regional passport office," he said.

Choksi further alleged that he was not given a reason for the cancellation of his passport.

"The regional passport office did not give an explanation as to why my passport has been suspended and how I was a security threat to India. Hence, as my passport was suspended, there was no question of surrendering the same," stated Choksi.

His statement comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to extradite Choksi to India under the diplomatic provisions.

