Home Business

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy on mixed Asian cues

Investors turned cautious as trade war concerns between the US and China rose and a persistent weakness in the rupee became lingering concerns leading to volatility in the market.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex Tuesday rose 95 points, but soon turned choppy on weak global cues amid lingering global trade war concerns.

The 30-share index opened higher by 95.32 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 38,017.49.

It, however, turned choppy and was trading 8 paise, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 37,930.97 at 0930hrs.

The gauge had lost 467.65 points in the previous session.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty bounced by 30.30 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 11,468.40 in opening trade, only to turn flat within the first 15 minutes of the session.

Investors turned cautious as trade war concerns between the US and China rose and a persistent weakness in the rupee became lingering concerns leading to volatility in the market, brokers said.

Top gainers include Axis Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, M&M, SBI and Tata Motors, rising up to 2 per cent.

While, ITC, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India, TCS and Bajaj Auto were among the top losers, falling up to 2 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.04 per cent while Shanghai Composite gained 0.30 per cent in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei, too, was up 1.17 per cent.

However, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.23 per cent lower on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike