Tech Mahindra, Intel to open 5G Centre of Excellence in India, US

By IANS

BENGALURU: Software major Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced to open two 5G Centre of Excellence (CoEs) powered by Intel technology in Redmond, Washington State and Bengaluru.

The CoEs will help communication service providers (CoSPs) optimise their capital expenditure on 5G migrations and accelerate new revenue-generating services that will lead the transformation journey, the company said in a statement.

"We continue to build on our strategic partnership with Intel, collaborating to develop and co-create 5G solutions. 5G as an innovation platform will unlock unprecedented opportunities in every industry vertical," said Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media & Entertainment Business, and the CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra.

The company has over 926 global customers including Fortune 500 companies across diverse industry verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, banking, automotive, energy and more,

"We are poised to unlock new experiences for these industry verticals with 5G," Vyas added.

The CoEs will be setup at Tech Mahindra's Intel-enabled "VNF-Xchange Labs" and will focus on developing 5G virtualised radio access network (vRAN) solutions.

"By utilising flexible platforms based on Intel architecture and technologies, Tech Mahindra is offering a broad choice of agile solutions for the 5G future," said Caroline Chan, Vice President and General Manager, 5G infrastructure division, Data Center Group, Intel.

As an advisor for over 270 CoSPs, Tech Mahindra is currently engaged with multiple service providers globally on their network transformation journey.

Part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group, it is a USD 4.9 billion company with over 113,550 professionals across 90 countries.