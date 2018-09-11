Home Business

Yes Bank raises USD 400 million through syndicated loan facility

Yes Bank had also recently raised USD 400 million through two syndicated loan transactions in Taiwan and Japan.

Published: 11th September 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Yes Bank Tuesday said it has raised USD 400 million (approx Rs 2,894 crore) through syndicated loan facility, borrowed out of its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT).

ALSO READ | Yes Bank aims to grow retail portfolio by 75 per cent in two years to Rs 56,000 crore

The bank said this amount will be utilised to support the IBU's growing business.

"The bank has tied up a three-year loan facility in a syndication led by Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, CTBC Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Korea Development Bank, State Bank of India, United Overseas Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corporation, ensuring representation from a diverse set of countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia and Asia-Pacific," Yes Bank said in a statement.

YES Bank Managing Director and CEO Rana Kapoor said the USD 400 million loan syndication reinforces the bank's ability to raise substantial foreign currency resources through various product instruments at a competitive price.

"Yes Bank's IBU has crossed USD 3 billion balance sheet within three years of starting operations at GIFT City, we remain committed to expanding our international operations, as well as deepening our offerings," he added.

The bank had also recently raised USD 400 million through two syndicated loan transactions in Taiwan and Japan, comprising of USD 250 million from Taiwanese banks and JPY 16.5 billion (USD 150 million) from Japan in November 2017 followed by a USD 300 million syndicated loan transaction completed in July 2018 which saw subscription from eight banks.

ALSO READ | Yes Bank profits soar despite high provisioning

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 0.32 per cent lower at Rs 322.70 apiece on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yes Bank IFSC Banking Unit Korea Development Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival