BSE warns members against falling for phishing campaign

Published: 12th September 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Wednesday warned its members, brokers and vendors about a 'phishing campaign' after a probe by the exchange indicated "criminal involvement" in such activities.

Issuing a detailed set of precautionary measures, the leading bourse has advised that entities should be careful while sharing information about themselves online and not to view e-mails that look suspicious, based on the subject or sender.

Phishing is a method of stealing confidential information by sending fraudulent e-mails and such messages often contain a link to a fake website where victims are misled to enter personal details.

In a notice, the BSE said it has identified a phishing campaign affecting members, brokers and vendors.

The e-mail states that there is an update in the account to which payments are to be made, it added.

"On further investigation by BSE, the tools and techniques used, suggest criminal involvement.

The e-mails are sent from contacts in the recipient's address book, so may look legitimate," the bourse said.

In one particular case, the BSE said a fraudulent e-mail was sent "in the name of BSE asking for payment".

"Although you cannot prevent a phishing attack, there are things you can do to make sure you recognise one," the notice said.

Among others, the exchange has asked the entities to "report suspicious mails".

