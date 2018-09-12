Home Business

Passenger vehicle sales not yet impacted by rising oil prices: SIAM

The spike in fuel prices, coupled with falling rupee value, has forced many automakers including the country’s largest PV maker Maruti Suzuki to increase the prices of their vehicles by 2-3 per cent.

Published: 12th September 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recent surge in prices of petrol and diesel is yet to impact sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in the country, as the current fuel prices are yet to cross the “tipping point” that creates a negative sentiment in the market and impact sales, said Sugato Sen, Deputy Director General, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), on Tuesday.

“In the past, we did a cross elasticity study between oil prices and vehicle sales. We found that the relation between the two is not very strong. However, if the oil price crosses a tipping point, say `100, it will create a problem for the industry,” Sen said.

Petrol prices have gone up by around 5 per cent since August 1, while diesel prices are up by 7 per cent during the period. The spike in fuel prices, coupled with falling rupee value, has forced many automakers including the country’s largest PV maker Maruti Suzuki to increase the prices of their vehicles by 2-3 per cent.  

According to Sen, there is possibility of a mild shift from diesel cars to smaller fuel-efficient cars because of higher fuel prices, but the shift is not very significant now. The share of diesel cars has already come down to 23 per cent from over 40 per cent in the last five years, but they have their own reason, he said.
SIAM maintains that the PV sales will register strong growth from October, when the festive season starts. However, September sales are expected to remain negative like in July and August or see low growth.

PV sales declined for the second straight month in August, falling 2.46 per cent to 287,186 units, while two-wheeler sales saw a marginal 2.91 per cent growth. Sen said that two-wheeler sales growth has declined due to West Bengal’s restriction that vehicles should be sold only to driving license holders.

But while monthly sales were down, the overall sales in the five months of this fiscal (ended August 2018) remains strong. PV sales in the five-month period are up by 9.81 per cent and SIAM expects it to be to the tune of 8-12 per cent for the whole fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
passenger vehicles Fuel price hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival