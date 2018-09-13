Home Business

Coal India to invest Rs 4K crore, to shut 53 underground mines

CIL was working towards higher supplies to both power and non-power sectors and was committed to reduce coal imports, which hover around 200 MT per annum.

Published: 13th September 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State-run Coal India (CIL) cleared four projects with an ultimate capacity of 24.6 million tonnes (MT) per annum and a total capital investment of Rs 4,155.46 crore. These mines are expected to start production in a few years and will add to the company’s target of achieving one billion tonnes in output by 2020. 

“Producing more coal is essential to meet the country’s much-needed power demand and these mines would help maintain Coal India’s production growth tempo,” said chairman Anil Kumar Jha at the company’s 44th annual general meeting on Wednesday. He said that CIL was not in a position to keep pace with the exponential growth of power demand in the monsoon months of August and September. 

The miner has also revised its production target upwards, a rare in CIL’s history, to 652 MT for FY19 against an initial target of 630 MT for the year. According to CIL marketing director S N Prasad, CIL was working towards higher supplies to both power and non-power sectors and was committed to reduce coal imports, which hover around 200 MT per annum. “Supply to the power sector has been set at 525 MT for this fiscal as compared with 454.24 MT supplied in FY18,” Jha said.

On the sidelines, Jha also said CIL is looking to rationalise its underground mines. “During nationalisation in the 1970s, some 700 UG mines were brought under CIL, most of which were small with high manpower. This year, we would close about 53 such mines, some of which we are trying to amalgamate and turn some of them into opencast.” Of the total 369 mines, 95 per cent of CIL’s total coal production is from its 177 open cast mines and about 60 per cent of the total production is extracted from 26 crucial mega mines.

To further sustain the growth, CIL has undertaken major rail infrastructure projects and about 13 projects for coal evacuation have been identified. Around 11 coal blocks have been allotted to Eastern Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited and Western Coalfields Limited. These new blocks will help these subsidiaries produce more than 100 MT of coal per annum in near future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coal India cil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru