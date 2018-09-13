Home Business

Lithium Tech to double workforce in India in next 18 months

Around 80 per cent of the workforce at Lithium office in India is engaged in product development and it has plans to hire a majority of the workforce from computer science stream.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Texas-based digital customer care firm Lithium Technologies will double workforce in India in the next 18 months as it looks to expand product development and operation base, a top company official said.

"Lithium has an office in Bangalore with about 100 people and in the next 12-18 months will probably come close to doubling that. Lithium will do product development in Bangalore including customer support and operations," Lithium Technologies CEO Pete Hess told PTI.

"Most of the people hired till now in Bangalore office are from computer science background. But we won't shy away from talents in other fields," Lithium Technologies Chief Technology Officer Raju Malhotra said.

The company has no client based out of India but serves multinational firms that have a presence in the country.

"Revenue-wise we don't have many customers here in India. We have customers who have offices here. That is a priority for us to build a marketing team here in India," Hess said.

The company today moved to a 30,000 square feet leased premise where it can accommodate 200 people.

"I would hope that we will close our first deal before the next calendar year. I would expect that our sales organisation built up here by the end of this year can certainly close a deal by the middle of next year," Hess said.

