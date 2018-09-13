Home Business

Reliance Jio confirms TRAI penalty over certain service parametres

Reliance Jio will take necessary action after obtaining requisite clarification from TRAI , Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 13th September 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio. (File photo | Reuters)

Reliance Jio. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio has been asked by telecom regulator TRAI to pay financial disincentive of Rs 34 lakh "for not meeting certain call centre service parameters", its parent firm RIL said.

Reliance Jio will take necessary action after obtaining requisite clarification from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a regulatory filing.

"Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has received communication from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regarding payment of financial disincentive of Rs 34 lakh for not meeting certain call centre service parameters," it said.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel had yesterday confirmed that it has received demand notices towards penalties totalling Rs 11 lakh for six circles - Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Gujarat - for the quarter ended March 2018.

Airtel's penalties were on parameters such as accessibility of call centre, a percentage of calls answered by the operators and metering and billing credibility, Airtel had informed in BSE filing.

PTI had earlier reported that TRAI had imposed penalties on major telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular (now merged), for slipping on various service quality benchmarks for the March 2018 quarter.

The fines cover various parameters and service areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance Jio TRAI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend