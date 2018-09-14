Home Business

Allow uninsured vehicles involved in accidents to be auctioned: Supreme Court

All states must allow uninsured vehicles involved in accidents to be auctioned, to pay compensation to the victims, the Supreme Court ordered on Thursday.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All states must allow uninsured vehicles involved in accidents to be auctioned, to pay compensation to the victims, the Supreme Court ordered on Thursday. The states were given 12 weeks to amend their rules under the Motor Vehicles Act to this effect.

The auction's proceeds should be deposited with the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), as per the order. Currently, Delhi is the only state that follows this rule.

Under the MACT Act, compensation is awarded after determining factors like the income of the deceased, the deduction to be made towards the personal living expenses of the deceased, and the multiplier to be applied with reference to the age of the deceased.

Last month, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India made long-term third-party insurance mandatory, following an apex court order for both two and four-wheelers. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, third-party insurance is mandatory.

The order came on a plea by an accident victim’s wife, who contended that the Motor Vehicles Act made third-party insurance mandatory for vehicles, and it was an offence to drive an uninsured vehicle.

The advocate appearing for the petitioner, Usha Devi, contended that the mandate behind the law was that the families of those killed or injured in accidents must not be made to litigate for years to get compensation from the owner/driver of the vehicle involved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vehicle insurance accident insurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend