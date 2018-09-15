Home Business

French business delegation meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Published: 15th September 2018

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: A business delegation from France Saturday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state secretariat and expressed interest to invest in the state, official sources said.

The businessmen evinced interest to invest in hotels, steel, electrical equipment, power and other sectors, they said.

"Honoured to meet CM of #Odisha, @Naveen_Odisha with a French business delegation. Thank you for an insightful conversation on how to increase our footprint in this fast-growing state! #franceinindia, Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler, who led the delegation, tweeted after meeting Patnaik.

While welcoming the investors from France, Chief Minister Patnaik invited the visiting business community to take part in the Make In Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar to be held in November this year.

Stating that Odisha has emerged as an attractive destination for investors from across the globe, Patnaik said it is a mineral rich state having abundant iron ore, bauxite, chromite and many other minerals.

Patnaik also informed the investors from France that Odisha has been the aluminium capital of South Asia with the state producing 54 per cent of aluminium of the country.

This apart, Odisha has also emerged as a steel hub. The chief minister said that the state will soon bring out new policies in defence and aerospace sectors.

He urged the French business community to invest in aircraft, electronics, medical equipment manufacturing and food processing sectors.

Ziegler and his delegation have expressed satisfaction over the investment climate in the state and said to carry forward the trade relations between Odisha and France, an official statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

