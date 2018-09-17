Home Business

Credit card debt: Watch those balances this festive season

Banks and NBFCs are carpet bombing potential customers with deals such as offering personal loans in ten minutes, allowing conversion of purchases into EMIs or by issuing no annual fee credit cards.

Published: 17th September 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes. | PTI

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Banks and NBFCs are carpet bombing potential customers with deals such as offering personal loans in ten minutes, allowing conversion of purchases into EMIs or by issuing no annual fee credit cards.

These loan products, however, come with their own caveats and so experts warn it may result in people spiralling downward into a debt trap.

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India shows credit card spending grew by leaps and bounds as the outstanding credit cards’ loans jumped to Rs 74,400 crore as on June 2018 from Rs 19,579 crore as on May 2010, while other personal loans rose to Rs 19.33 lakh crore, a leap from Rs 5.89 lakh crore in May 2010. Notably, the total number of credit cards outstanding was a whopping 3.93 crore.

So, who takes these loans? Vani Pattnaik, a 22-year-old architecture student from a city-based college says she is still carrying her last year’s debt as we head into yet another festive season. Like Vani, there are several millennials who use credit cards for small-ticket purchases such as consumer goods, travel or largely to bridge their cash flow requirements till salary dates.

“A significant number of people, especially in the age group of 25 - 40 use these loan products to make ends meet, and with higher purchasing levels and growing consumer credit access, these are bound to go higher,” says Aditya Kumar, founder & CEO Qbera.com.

On the other hand, these outstanding amounts are charged usurious interest rates since the unpaid balance is an unsecured loan to the cardholder. For those entangled in a debt trap, Kumar says it is essential to have a sound planning in place and carefully use the available options ahead of the festive season, when people tend to overspend.

To avoid falling into the debt trap, one should take a personal loan and refinance the existing higher interest loans, like credit cards, the moment one finds difficulty in managing their EMIs, he adds.

People also tend to fall for the 0 per cent EMI scheme — a clever ploy that lenders use in conjunction with distributors of consumer durables and lifestyle products — without realising that the high processing fee and file charges for the loan is where the lender is making a killing.

“If you buy a washing machine worth Rs 50,000 at 0 per cent interest for six months by paying a processing charge of Rs 2,000, you have effectively paid more than 14 per cent interest on the borrowed amount,” notes  Raj Khosla, founder and managing director of Mymoneymantra.com.

Given the rather attractive returns on unsecured loans, lenders are expected to maintain their sharp focus on this segment. However, to cut the long story short, its important that consumers understand the financial mechanics of loan products and use credit wisely.

So how does one make a choice? Just paying the minimum monthly amount on your credit card may seem enticing, but that’s the easiest way to land in a debt trap. According to experts, the best way is to pay the outstanding amount in full by the due date before ringing new balances on them every month.

Outstanding credit card loans:
■ June 2018: C74,400 crore.
■ May 2010: C19,579 crore.

Outstanding personal loans:
■ June 2018: C19.33 lakh crore.
■ May 2010: C5.89 lakh crore.

Outstanding loans on consumer durables:
■ June 2018: C20,300 crore.
■ May 2010: C8,138 crore.

Source: RBI

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  