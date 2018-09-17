Home Business

Ola zones, kiosks coming up at Chennai airport

The move would enable air passengers book cabs with the help of Ola representatives at the kiosks outside the arrival terminals of the domestic and international airports.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Ola cabs. (File | Instagram)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Ride-sharing company Ola Monday entered into a partnership with the airport here to set up exclusive Ola zones and kiosks.

The move would enable air passengers book cabs with the help of Ola representatives at the kiosks outside the arrival terminals of the domestic and international airports, a press release said.

Following the partnership, 'Ola Zones', a dedicated lane and parking for cabs, has been set up on the airport premises.

"We are honoured to be chosen as the exclusive partners in the ride-sharing space at the Chennai International Airport, and assure a hassle-free mobility experience", regional head-South of Ola Vishnu Bommareddy said in the press release.

The tie-up would provide convenience, accessibility and reliability to millions of passengers moving in and out of the city.

The kiosks and zones would assist passengers in booking cabs easily, he added.

The Ola Zones would also work as a dedicated pick-up and drop points and would bring down the 'Expected Time of Arrival' of cabs to as low as two minutes, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ola Zones Ola kiosks Chennai airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 