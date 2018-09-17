Sensex plunges over 500 points on weak global cues

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices provisionally closed deep in the red on Monday, as the S&P BSE Sensex lost more than 500 points and the NSE Nifty50 slipped by around 140 points amidst negative global cues on concerns over the US-China trade war escalating.

Sector-wise, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, consumer durables and auto counters.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider NSE Nifty50 provisionally closed at 11,377.75 points, lower by 137.45 points or 1.19 per cent from the previous close of 11,515.20 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,027.81 points, provisionally closed at 37,585.51 points, lower by 505.13 points or 1.33 per cent from the previous close of 38,090.64 points.

It touched a high of 38,027.81 points and a low of 37,548.93 points during the day's trade.