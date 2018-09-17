Home Business

Sensex plunges over 500 points on weak global cues

The S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,027.81 points, provisionally closed at 37,585.51 points, lower by 505.13 points or 1.33 per cent from the previous close of 38,090.64 points.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Image for representation (File | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices provisionally closed deep in the red on Monday, as the S&P BSE Sensex lost more than 500 points and the NSE Nifty50 slipped by around 140 points amidst negative global cues on concerns over the US-China trade war escalating.

Sector-wise, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, consumer durables and auto counters.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider NSE Nifty50 provisionally closed at 11,377.75 points, lower by 137.45 points or 1.19 per cent from the previous close of 11,515.20 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,027.81 points, provisionally closed at 37,585.51 points, lower by 505.13 points or 1.33 per cent from the previous close of 38,090.64 points.

It touched a high of 38,027.81 points and a low of 37,548.93 points during the day's trade.

