Home Business

State-owned Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank to be merged: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

India's decision to merge the three banks will first need to be approved by the board of directors of Bank of Baroda, Dena and Vijaya.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | File/PTI)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India plans to merge three state-run banks, Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, the financial services secretary said on Monday, as part of efforts to clean up the country's banking system.

The government will continue to provide capital support to the merged bank, expected to be India's third largest, Rajeev Kumar told reporters.

"It is a major economic, commercial decision," finance minister Arun Jaitley added.

Banking sector reforms are a major plank of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to revive credit growth, which has slowed to multi-decade lows as banks struggle with bad loans.

New Delhi owns majority stakes in 21 lenders, which account for more than two-thirds of banking assets in Asia's third-biggest economy.

But these banks also account for the lion's share of more than $150 billion in sour assets plaguing the sector, and need billions of dollars in new capital in the next two years to meet global Basel III capital norms.

India's decision to merge the three banks will first need to be approved by the board of directors of Bank of Baroda, Dena and Vijaya.

The government will then prepare an amalgamation scheme for the banks which will need to be approved by the cabinet of ministers and the houses of parliament, Jaitley said, adding he expected the process to be completed in the current financial year ending March 31, 2019.

The proposed merger follows a similar move by the government in February last year when it merged State Bank of India with its five subsidiary banks, helping the country's largest lender by assets increase its scale and cut expenses through synergies.

In August last year India set up a ministerial panel to speed up consolidation of other state-run banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bank merger Dena Bank Vijaya Bank Bank of Baroda PSB merger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 