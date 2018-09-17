Home Business

Tech Mahindra sacks executive after ex-employee complains of discrimination for being homosexual

Last week, Tech Mahindra had said it would conduct a thorough probe after a former employee alleged harassment and discrimination by his then team manager in 2015.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi | File | Reuters

Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi. | (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech Mahindra has sacked the employee, who had been accused by a former employee of harassing and discriminating against him on grounds of sexual orientation, according to a tweet by the IT major.

"@gauravpramanik, arising out of an investigation carried out in the matter, the concerned employee has been separated from the employment of the company with immediate effect," Tech Mahindra said in a tweet late Saturday. It further added that the company believes in diversity and inclusion, and condemns "discrimination of any kind in the workplace".

This tweet was re-tweeted more than 400 times and liked over 900 times.

Pramanik, in a statement, said: "The path to my vindication hasn't been easy over the past week. I have been abused, threatened, maligned and my character been questioned. But I knew it would have been this way all this while, and I was prepared for it to rain on me. However, I hadn't realised how mentally exhausting all of this was. Thank you to all who have supported me steadfastly".

He added that he would like to know the steps that policymakers at Tech Mahindra are taking to ensure that such incidents don't occur in the future.

"How are you, as an organisation going to put in place stricter and more stringent policies to keep a check on discrimination against sexual and religious minorities. How are you going forward with sensitising your employees about gender sensitivity? I would love to hear from their HR team in this regard," he said.

Last week, Tech Mahindra had said it would conduct a thorough probe after a former employee, just days after the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality, alleged harassment and discrimination by his then team manager in 2015.

In a recent mail written to his previous manager after the SC's landmark order, Gaurav Probir Pramanik had cited a 2015 incident where the manager concerned, during an address in a training room, had allegedly made "sweeping generalisation and stereotyping of someone's sexuality".

Pramanik accused the manager of making "mocking judgements" on how his purported "effeminate" nature had affected his work.

He also alleged that the manager made "a mockery out of a religious minority and a sexual minority" despite being a leader at a company that prides itself for inclusion and diversity.

In his mail, Pramanik said that he had "promised" to write to the manager "the day IPC Section 377 was scrapped and being a homosexual in a country as great as India was legal".

On September 6, the apex court in a historic ruling had said that consensual gay sex is not a crime, while striking down a British era law that it said violates the right to equality.

Tech Mahindra had faced online criticism after the former employee went public with the charges against his former team leader.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said the company is investigating the matter and "will ascertain the facts and see that the outcome is fair and just".

He had also assured that the group celebrates diversity at workplace and "fairness and dignity" of an individual are enshrined in core value of the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tech Mahindra Homosexuality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  