Home Business

Expert panel holds first meeting to decide compensation for faulty hip implant patients of Johnson and Johnson

According to sources in the ministry, the terms of reference of the committee was discussed in the meeting.

Published: 18th September 2018 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Security guards stand outside the office of Johnson & Johnson in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central expert committee formed by the Health Ministry to decide compensation for patients affected by faulty hip implants of Johnson and Johnson held its first meeting on Tuesday.

An expert panel, constituted earlier by the ministry to investigate complaints about faulty articular surface replacement (ASR) hip implant devices, said in its report that the pharma giant "suppressed" facts on the harm of surgeries afterwards which was conducted on patients in India using the "faulty" systems.

The Centre constituted the five-member expert committee to determine the quantum of compensation to be given to patients who have "faulty" hip implants, manufactured by DePuy International, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson.

According to sources in the ministry, the terms of reference (ToR) of the committee was discussed in the meeting.

The committee is now scheduled to meet next week, sources said. The new five-member central committee is being chaired by R K Arya, director, Sports Injury Centre, Safdurjung Hospital.

Others in the committee include C S Yadav, department of Orthopaedics, AIIMS in New Delhi, Vineet Sharma, Head of Department of Orthopaedics, King George's Medical University in Lucknow, Bikas Medhi, professor pharmacology, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and Bhushan Tilak Kaul, professor of law in the Delhi University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Johnson and Johnson Hip implants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju