Home Business

Ferrari plans 15 new models to double earnings by 2022

The supercar maker moved to a guidance range for adjusted core earnings of 1.8-2.0 billion euros by 2022, rather than the 2 billion figure set by late Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne

Published: 18th September 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Reuters

MARANELLO (ITALY): Ferrari plans to launch 15 new models, including hybrid cars, a utility vehicle and more special editions as part of a plan to as much as double core earnings by 2022.

The supercar maker moved to a guidance range for adjusted core earnings of 1.8-2.0 billion euros ($2.1-2.3 billion) by 2022, rather than the 2 billion figure set by late Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne. But his successor sought to reassure investors that the company can maintain recent strong growth.

"This is an ambitious plan, but a doable one based on a concrete, detailed framework," Louis Camilleri said on Tuesday at the company's Maranello headquarters in Italy.

Ferrari shares were steady at 1145 GMT, recovering from earlier losses. The stock slid more than 8 percent on Aug. 1 when Camilleri described Marchionne's targets as "aspirational".

Marchionne's sudden death in July jolted investors who had expected the auto industry grandee to remain at the wheel until 2021, having more than doubled Ferrari's market value since taking it public in 2015.

Camilleri and his team outlined a plan to show how the firm known for its racing pedigree and roaring combustion engines will shift to making a utility vehicle and hybrid cars and boost margins to over 38 percent without sacrificing exclusivity.

With margins at 30 percent right now, strong pricing power and an enviable customer waiting list, Camilleri inherits a business firing on all cylinders and is not expected to stray far from his predecessor's script.

Marchionne had orchestrated Ferrari's spin-off from parent Fiat Chrysler, positioned it as a luxury brand rather than a carmaker, and managed to do what few thought possible: sail through a self-imposed production cap of 7,000 cars a year without sacrificing pricing power or its exclusive appeal.

Ferrari has clocked up years of record earnings, helped by special editions and a customisation programme.

But it could prove tough to maintain the company's high valuation as emissions rules tighten, capital spending increases and the diverging interests of investors, racing fans, owners and collectors become harder to balance.

At the event, Ferrari unveiled the single-seater Monza SP1 and two-seater Monza SP2, a pair of open-topped, limited edition sportscars, as part of a new segment dubbed "Icona" inspired by past Ferraris targeted at its most loyal customers.

It also promised to expand its range of GT vehicles centred on style, elegance and the driving experience, rather than extreme performance, to lure new customers to the brand.

Ferrari said it would launch the much-debated utility vehicle by the end of the plan. The vehicle, called "Purosangue" (Thoroughbred), could potentially lead to a substantial growth in sales, analysts have said.

Camilleri sought to sooth concerns the vehicle could dilute Ferrari's exclusive status by saying it would be "unique", "elegant, powerful, versatile, comfortable, spacious and feature state of the art connectivity and infotainment".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ferrari new models

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju