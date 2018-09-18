Home Business

Indian cab aggregator Ola to launch in New Zealand

The company, however, did not specify the launch date of its services in New Zealand. Ola's plans to launch in New Zealand comes after it forayed into Australia in February and the UK in August.

Published: 18th September 2018 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Ola cabs | Instagram

By IANS

BENGALURU: Indian ride-sharing major Ola on Tuesday said it will soon launch its services in New Zealand starting with Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

"Ola plans to enter New Zealand to provide both drivers and passengers a safe way to get around Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington," the city-based online cab aggregator said in a statement here.

The company, however, did not specify the launch date of its services in New Zealand. Ola's plans to launch in New Zealand comes after it forayed into Australia in February and the UK in August.

It currently operates in seven Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and in the UK's Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan, with plans to expand across the country by the year-end.

"We see an opportunity in New Zealand to provide a fair alternative in the ride share space for both customers and drivers. We invested in understanding the New Zealand customer and have devised the strategy to meet their transport needs," the company's Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal said.

The Bengaluru-based firm has appointed Brian Dewil, the co-founder of Auckland-based tech startup Horizon Robotics, as its country manager for New Zealand.

Founded in 2011, Ola, which claims to have 125 million users in 110 cities, has been competing against American ride-sharing major Uber in the cab-hailing market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OLA Cabs Ola New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo