Mindtree, IIT Madras partner to develop Artificial Intelligence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mid-tier IT services company Mindtree on Monday said it has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras to set up a dedicated Faculty Fellow position in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The move is part of Mindtree’s strategy to collaborate with the academic ecosystem to create new opportunities for clients.

Mindtree will also help in accelerating development of technology innovation in fields like Data Science, Machine Learning and AI. The endowment also empowers IIT-Madras with industry-specific knowledge and resources to help create solutions, accelerate growth and adopt Data Science and AI globally. “Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are key priorities for our clients as these technologies offer immense potential to create new business opportunities,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO and MD, Mindtree.

IIT-Madras has formalised a process to identify the faculty member who will be named for the Mindtree Faculty Fellow Position. Mindtree will further extend the partnership with IIT Madras to include research projects focusing on related topics such as personalisation, conversational interfaces and natural language generation.In July, Mindtree had announced a collaboration with Stanford University wherein it had made an endowment of about $1.5 million to create a faculty position to focus on AI.