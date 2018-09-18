Home Business

Mindtree, IIT Madras partner to develop Artificial Intelligence

Mindtree will also help in accelerating development of technology innovation in fields like Data Science, Machine Learning and AI.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras (File Photo) (Image for representation purpose)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mid-tier IT services company Mindtree on Monday said it has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras to set up a dedicated Faculty Fellow position in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The move is part of Mindtree’s strategy to collaborate with the academic ecosystem to create new opportunities for clients.

Mindtree will also help in accelerating development of technology innovation in fields like Data Science, Machine Learning and AI. The endowment also empowers IIT-Madras with industry-specific knowledge and resources to help create solutions, accelerate growth and adopt Data Science and AI globally. “Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are key priorities for our clients as these technologies offer immense potential to create new business opportunities,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO and MD, Mindtree.

IIT-Madras has formalised a process to identify the faculty member who will be named for the Mindtree Faculty Fellow Position. Mindtree will further extend the partnership with IIT Madras to include research projects focusing on related topics such as personalisation, conversational interfaces and natural language generation.In July, Mindtree had announced a collaboration with Stanford University wherein it had made an endowment of about $1.5 million to create a faculty position to focus on AI. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo