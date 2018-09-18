TVS NTORQ 125 scooter crosses one lakh sales milestone

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company Tuesday said its scooter NTORQ 125 has crossed 1 lakh sales milestone.

The company had launched the 125-cc scooter in February this year.

"TVS NTORQ 125, our first 125cc scooter, is also India's first bluetooth connected scooter. The GenZ, our intended audience, has responded with love to this new offering," TVS Motor Company Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand Aniruddha Haldar said in a statement.

The scooter comes with 124.79cc air-cooled engine and can achieve a top speed of 95 kmph.