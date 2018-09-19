Home Business

Anil Ambani terms telecom business unviable, to exit fully

Indicating that his company would exit the sector and concentrate on realty business, Ambani said that saddled with a debt, RCom’s priority is to resolve it.

Published: 19th September 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Group addresses during the annual general meeting of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group ADAG in Mumbai Tuesday Sept 18 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian telecom sector has become oligarchic and is going towards a duopoly or even a monopoly, Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Indicating that his company would exit the sector and concentrate on realty business, Ambani said that saddled with a debt, RCom’s priority is to resolve it.

Exorbitant spectrum fees paid to the government and high operational costs have dealt a body blow to the telecom sector further aggravated by the predatory pricing by some players, Ambani said. It is well known that Reliance Jio owned by his elder brother Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are the three main players in the telecom segment in the country today.

“We have decided that we will not proceed in this sector. Many other companies have taken a similar call. This is very much a writing on the wall... As we have moved out of the mobile sector, we will monetise our enterprise business at an appropriate stage,” Ambani said.

Anil Ambani also thanked his elder brother – Mukesh’s Jio had bought RCom’s assets. “It would be most appropriate for me to thank and acknowledge the support and guidance extended to RCom and me personally by my brother Mukeshbhai Ambani,” he said.

RCom subsidiary Reliance Realty will develop Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City, a registered IP and financial technology park, in Navi Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju