Home Business

India may impose up to $4.83 per kg anti-dumping duty on Chinese flax yarn

The commerce ministry's investigation arm conducted a probe of alleged dumping of 'flax yarn of below 70 lea count' from China, following a complaint from Jaya Shree Textiles unit of Grasim Industries

Published: 19th September 2018 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India may impose anti-dumping duty of up to USD 4.83 per kg on a certain kind of flax yarn, used in apparel industry, from China for five years with a view to guard domestic players from cheap imports from the neighbouring country.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has conducted a probe of alleged dumping of 'flax yarn of below 70 lea count' from China, following a complaint from Jaya Shree Textiles unit of Grasim Industries.

In its final findings of the probe, the DGTR has concluded that due to dumped imports, the domestic industry has suffered material injury.

"The authority considers it necessary to recommend imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on the imports for five years," the DGTR has said in a notification.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 1.30 per kg and USD 4.83 per kg.

The decision to finally impose the duty was taken by the finance ministry.

Flax yarn is used for making flax fabric, which has applications in apparel sector such as dresses, jackets, shirts and home textiles.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in below-cost imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of World Trade Organization (WTO).

The duty is also aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to check cheap imports from countries including China, with which India has a major concern of widening trade deficit.

The deficit has increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 from USD 51.1 billion in 2016-2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
anti-dumping duty Chinese flax yarn cheap import

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju