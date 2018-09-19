Home Business

Reliance Jio adds 10 times more users than rest of the players in July

The mobile customer base increased to 115.7 crore in July from 114.64 crore in June.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio dominated the telecom sector in July by adding over 10 times more subscribers than total new customers added by rest of the players, according to data released by Trai on Tuesday.

The total telecom subscriber base in July grew by less than 1 per cent to 117.93 crore with net addition of over 1 crore customers after taking in loss of around 24 lakh customers jointly by Tata Teleservices, Reliance Communications and MTNL.

Reliance Jio led the growth in mobile segment by adding over 1.17 crore customers while rest of the players could add altogether 11.53 lakh customers.

Vodafone, which was operated as an independent entity in July, could add over 6 lakh customers.

It was followed by Bharti Airtel which added 3.13 lakh customers, state-run BSNL 2.25 lakh and Idea Cellular could add only 5,489 customers in the reported month.

Tata Teleservices was biggest loser in July as it lost 23.57 lakh customers, followed by RCom and MTNL which lost 31,814 and 9,914 customers, respectively.

The fixed line segment connections declined to 2.22 crore in July from 2.24 core in June, according to the monthly subscribers report published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The number of broadband subscribers increased to 46 crore in July from from 44.7 crore in June.

Mobile broadband connections alone contributed 44.1 crore customers to the total kitty.

"Top five service providers constituted 97.75 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July 2018.

These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (22.7 crore), Bharti Airtel (9.53 crore), Vodafone (6.37 crore), Idea Cellular (4.35 crore ) and BSNL (2 crore)," the report said.

The overall tele-density in India increased to 90.44 in July from 89.72 in June.

