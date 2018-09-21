Home Business

Bengali video streaming platform Hoichoi eyes offline presence to expand business

Regional video streaming platform Hoichoi, owned by Kolkata-based SVF Entertainment, would be accepting offline subscriptions in a bid to penetrate deeper into the hinterland.

Published: 21st September 2018

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Regional video streaming platform Hoichoi, owned by Kolkata-based SVF Entertainment, would be accepting offline subscriptions in a bid to penetrate deeper into the hinterland.

“With almost 40 per cent of our audience coming from non-urban areas, we decided to introduce top-up cards, emulating the successful telecom model that will help us reach out to masses in tier 2 and tier 3 cities,” said Mahendra Soni, director and co-founder, Hoichoi.

In a country where cash is still the dominant mode of payment, Soni said, the gambit of a unique offline-online blend would drive sales and growth for its products.

These cards will be available for subscriptions for 3-12 months in the nearest retailer initially and later at its independent kiosk. Hoichoi is also expanding footprint into Bangladesh and the Middle East.

“While entry into the Middle East is aimed at connecting with the huge migrant Bengali population, expansion into Bangladesh via local payment gateways is a natural decision to reach a wider audience,” said Vishnu Mohta, another co-founder, refusing to reveal investment figures.

Apart from acquiring movies that are released in theatres, Hoichoi will be launching 30 original shows and 12 original films, said Mohta. Overall, it acquires the rights to some 200 Bengali films this year.

