Home Business

Crash in housing finance scrips rocks stock markets, sensex swings by 1,500 points

A near 17-minute share slam was all it took for benchmark Sensex to knock off 1,500 points during intraday trading, while Nifty plunged below the psychological 11,000 points.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A near 17-minute share slam was all it took for benchmark Sensex to knock off 1,500 points during intraday trading, while Nifty plunged below the psychological 11,000 points.

At 12.52 pm, a flash crash was triggered by Dewan Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance, which themselves entered a sea of red following a debt default scare leading to panic selling.

It was a freaky Friday to begin with, with YES Bank tanking 35 per cent in early trade, which markets shrugged off. In fact, the Sensex was trading one per cent higher till 12.50 pm, but all hell broke loose, when traders dumped DHFL and IHFL stocks by 60 and 35 per cent, respectively.

In a blink of an eye, benchmark indices went to hell in a handcart, as Sensex fell to a nose-bleeding low of 35,994 – its biggest fall in four years – while Nifty 50 fell to 10,866.

Trembling traders sideswiped almost all financial stocks with BSE Finance Index tanking 6.6 per cent intraday, followed by Smallcap and Midcap indices. The bloodbath even spread to money markets, forcing rupee to erase early gains, though it recovered losses to close 0.25 per cent higher.

It all started when DSP Mutual Fund sold DHFL’s bonds, spooking investors that liquidity conditions were tightening as a fallout of IL&FS’ looming liquidity crisis and that housing finance companies’ margins will erode if costs escalate. Adding to market woes was speculation about RBI tightening screws to address governance concerns among NBFCs.

Did HFCs pull down the market?

  • Friday’s market crash was led by panic selling of housing finance firm stocks.

  • Dewan Housing Finance tanked 42 per cent over fears of a liquidity crisis, triggering a cascading effect on the broader market.

  • Dewan stock closed at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it fell 59.67% to Rs 246.25, its 52-week low.

  • Among others, Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 8.18%; Can Fin Homes dived 5.7%, LIC Housing Finance 5.05% and PNB Housing Finance 4.92%. NBFCs also took a beating with Bajaj Fin dropping 4.58%, Edelweiss Fin Services 3.15% and Shriram Transport Finance Co 2.47%.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash