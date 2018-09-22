Home Business

Infosys to open tech hub in Arizona, set to recruit 1,000 people

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its local hiring strategy in the United States, IT major Infosys on Friday said it will open a technology and innovation hub in Arizona. According to a statement issued by the company, it would hire 1,000 local American workers in the state by 2023.

“The Arizona technology and innovation hub will have a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), full-stack engineering, data science and cybersecurity. Infosys’ investment in Arizona is a continuation of the company’s commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by amplifying top local talent with the best global talent and to shrink the IT skills gap in the marketplace,” the statement added.

Earlier in May 2017, Infosys had announced its plan to increase its local workforce in the US, which contributes more than 60 per cent of the company’s overall revenue. The company had also announced plans to open technology and innovation hubs in the US and hire 10,000 American workers. “Infosys had hired 5,874 American workers against this commitment,” it said.

“This investment will strengthen our ability to deliver for our clients across Arizona and the Southwest and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitising global economy,” stated Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

Infosys had opened two technology and innovation hubs, one in Indianapolis, Indiana, and another in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The company had also announced plans to open an additional technology and innovation hub in Connecticut and a design and innovation hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

