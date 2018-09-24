Bharti AXA Life Insurance introduces claim processing through WhatsApp

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti AXA Life Insurance said Monday it has started claim processing through social networking platform WhatsApp for a faster clearance.

It has provided its customers with the option of claim intimation by sending text messages through the mode of instant messenger service WhatsApp, the private insurer said in a statement.

"With this, claim submission is now a hassle-free process for a nominee of the insured as he/she does not have to visit the company's branch for claim submission but only has to send a message," it claimed.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Group and French Insurance firm AXA, is working to provide its customers with the option to avail policy delivery and policy servicing through the means of social networking platforms.