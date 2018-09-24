Home Business

NSE to move 15 cos to restricted trading category from September 27

Trading in 15 securities will be available in Trade for Trade segment at a price band of 5 per cent or lower with effect from September 27, the exchange said in a circular.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange NSE will shift 15 firms to the restricted trading category from Thursday as part of surveillance review.

Trading in 15 securities will be available in Trade for Trade segment at a price band of 5 per cent or lower with effect from September 27, the exchange said in a circular.

Under the segment, no speculative trading is allowed and delivery of shares and payment of consideration amount are mandatory.

The firms are Simbhaoli Sugars, Mawana Sugars, Sakthi Sugars, Rana Sugars, The Ugar Sugar Works, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals, Spentex Industries, Bedmutha Industries, Flexituff International, Jai Balaji Industries, Kesar Enterprises, Refex Industries, Kothari Sugars And Chemicals, Palash Securities and Precot Meridian.

"Members are requested to take adequate precaution while trading in the above securities, as the settlement will be done on trade-to-trade basis and no netting off will be allowed," the NSE said.

The criteria for shifting scrips to and from this segment are decided jointly by the stock exchanges in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and reviewed periodically.

"Further, it may also be noted that the transfer of security for trading and settlement on trade-to-trade basis is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company," the exchange said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSE stock exchange

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw