Home Business

Rupee drops 29 paise to 72.49 against US dollar

Forex dealers said the greenback's strength against other currencies overseas, after reports that China had cancelled upcoming trade talks with the US, weighed on the Indian rupee.

Published: 24th September 2018 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

indian_rupee

A cashier checks rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee fell sharply by 29 paise to 72.49 against the dollar Monday as the greenback strengthened overseas.

Forex dealers said the greenback's strength against other currencies overseas, after reports that China had cancelled upcoming trade talks with the US, weighed on the Indian rupee.

They said losses in domestic equities in volatile early trade also put pressure on the rupee.

The domestic unit had ended 17 paise higher at 72.20 against the dollar Friday on sustained selling of the American currency even as local equities witnessed a high volatility.

The benchmark Sensex dropped 124.14 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 36,717.46 after opening higher at 36,924.72 in the opening trade Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian rupee INR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival