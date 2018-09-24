Home Business

Sivantos Group launches hearing aid store in Noida

Nishtha Dudeja who is also the Brand Ambassador for Sivantos India Pvt Ltd, at a function organised in Noida on Friday.

Published: 24th September 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Sivantos India Private Limited, a part of the Sivantos Group which is considered to be one of the top manufacturers of hearing aids in the world has launched its store at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The store, 'Best Sound Centre-Sound For Life' was inaugurated by Miss India Deaf 2018, Ms. Nishtha Dudeja who is also the Brand Ambassador for Sivantos India Pvt Ltd, at a function organised in Noida on Friday.

Speaking after inaugrating the store, the 150th such store in the country, Nishtha said, "I am extremely honoured to be part of the Sivantos India family. It is great to see the effort the company puts into creating the best listening experience for their users. I will be delighted to share my own story with people to show how much one can achieve despite a hearing loss. I want to fill the hearing impaired with enthusiasm, build their self confidence and encourage them to believe in their own abilities.", Mr. Avinash Pawar, CEO Sivantos India Pvt.Ltd. who was also present on the occasion said, "Hearing loss can affect anyone at any age.

Research estimates that 10 per cent of the population suffers from some degree of hearing loss.

"Under the aegis of The BestSound Centre we are constantly innovating new technological solutions and introducing advanced digital products which provide high quality listening experience to the user", he further added.

Expressing the BestSound Centre's commitment to provide world class hearing devices to its users, Mr Pawar said, ''being deaf is considered a social stigma in India. So in order to address this issue Sivantos will be launching 'Stilleto' hearing aid device in the month which is almost invisible to any other person."

The company focuses on sound quality and connectivity to the people, providing users quality hearing care solutions for hearing loss.

