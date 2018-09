By AFP

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox said Wednesday it had agreed to sell its 39 percent stake in Sky to Comcast, giving the US cable and media giant full control of the British pay TV giant.

The move comes days after Comcast made a successful bid of £30.6 billion ($40 billion) for a controlling stake in Sky.

Fox, which is in the process of selling key media-entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co., said in a statement that Disney had agreed to the sale of the stake, worth an estimated $15 billion.