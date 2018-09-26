Home Business

Cabinet clears new telecom policy to attract USD 100 billion investments, create 4 million jobs in sector by 2022

According to the draft of the policy, NDCP is focused on increasing high-speed broadband penetration, with use of modern technologies like 5G and optical fibres across the country at affordable rates.

Published: 26th September 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cabinet Wednesday approved the new telecom policy, now named National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018, which aims to attract USD 100 billion investment and create 4 million jobs in the sector by 2022.

"The cabinet has cleared NDCP," an official source told PTI.

The draft promised to rationalise levies such as spectrum charges to rejuvenate debt-ridden telecom sector, the proposed new telecom policy seeks to provide broadband access to all with 50 megabit per second speed, 5G services and create 40 lakh new jobs by 2022.

It included provisions to adopt "Optimal Pricing of Spectrum" to ensure sustainable and affordable acces to digital communications.

High spectrum price and related charges have been main concern of telecom services segment, which is reeling under a debt of around Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

 

