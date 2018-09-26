Home Business

First Facebook 'India Startup Day' in Delhi on October 9

Facebook will at the event celebrate Indian stories of founders and leaders applying technology to solve current and future societal problems.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo used for representation.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to recognise Indias thriving startup ecosystem, Facebook on Wednesday said it will organise its first-ever India Startup Day here on October 9.

Facebook will at the event celebrate Indian stories of founders and leaders applying technology to solve current and future societal problems.

The event will also see key business, policy leaders and aspiring startups discuss opportunities and challenges of the new generation of entrepreneurs, the social media giant said in a statement.

"As the third largest startup destination globally and with one of the fastest-growing base of developers in the world, India is on a journey to usher in rapid advances in technology and economic growth," said Facebook.

Facebook is already working with the startup ecosystem in the country, empowering businesses across industries through several programmes and initiatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Startup Day Facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours