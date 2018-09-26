Royal Enfield announces global launch of two motorcycle models

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield Wednesday announced global launch of its two new motorcycle models, Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 priced between USD 5,799 (approximately Rs 4,21,558) and USD 6,749 (Rs 4,90,618.56).

The two models equipped with twin cylinders will start retailing in major markets, including India, US, UK and Europe by early next year.

"These are the first bikes from Royal Enfield to be designed and developed for global markets; and it is really the starting point for Royal Enfield to become a global brand," Royal Enfield CEO Siddhartha Lal told PTI over phone.

The new motorcycles will be priced at USD 5,799 for the Interceptor INT 650 and USD 5999 for the Continental GT 650, for the Standard colourways, the company said.

The custom and chrome colourways will be priced at USD 5,999 and USD 6,499 for the Interceptor INT 650 and at USD 6,249 and USD 6,749 for the Continental GT 650 respectively, it added.

These models will be produced at the company's Oragadum plant in Chennai.

"We will start shipping the models to major markets by the end of this year, when the bikes will be at stores for display and test rides. We are looking at retail sales by early next year," Lal added.

In India too, he said, the bikes will be available by the end of the year.

He, however, did not disclose the cost of development of two new models.

When asked about sales expectations, he declined to comment, but talked out of three million existing Royal Enfield customers, "a lot of them have been asking for bigger bikes" and the two new big models would cater to their demand.

"These will play a very strategic role in ushering the next set of Royal Enfield owners across the world, Lal said.

He said, over the last decade, Royal Enfield has grown its from sales of around 50,000 motorcycles in 2010 to over 8,20,000 motorcycles in 2017.

The Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 will enter the mid-weight motorcycle segment in emerging markets such as India, South-East Asia and Latin America while "providing a new and disruptive option to buyers in Europe, Australia and the United States", the company added.