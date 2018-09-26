Home Business

Videocon Group firms to go under hammer

The bidding process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will commence now, following an order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai on June 6, 2018.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Videocon Industries Ltd and as many as 11 group firms are set to go under the hammer. The Resolution Professional appointed to oversee the insolvency of the group on Tuesday invited bids for the debt-ridden firm, which has interests ranging from consumer electronics to oil and gas.

The bidding process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will commence now, following an order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai on June 6, 2018. According to Resolution Professional Anuj Jain, the process will begin shortly for other four group entities as soon as the relevant orders are passed by the NCLT. The firm has a debt of around Rs 20,000 crore.

Meanwhile, resolution professional for another erstwhile heavyweight under the Videocon umbrella, Videocon Telecommunications, also invited bids from prospective buyers.

A consortium of 31 lenders, including State Bank of India, has claimed that VTL has debt exposure of around Rs 20,551 crore. However, NCLT admitted claims of 19 lenders amounting to around Rs 18,406 crore.
SBI had maximum exposure to the debt with claim of Rs 4,605 crore, followed by Central Bank of India (Rs 3,073 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 1,875 crore), Corporation Bank (Rs 1,710 crore), Canara Bank (Rs 1,401 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 1,349 crore) and Punjab National Bank (Rs 1,027 crore).

The other banks and institutions with high debt exposure to VTL include Union Bank of India (Rs 971 crore), Dena bank (Rs 799 crore), IFCI (Rs 479 crore), LIC (Rs 480 crore), Syndicate Bank (Rs 786 crore), Union Bank of India (Rs 371 crore), Indian Overseas bank (Rs 127 crore), Uco Bank (Rs 80 cr) and Vijaya Bank (Rs 86 crore).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Videocon Group Videocon Industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh