Home Business

Foodpanda expands to 13 new cities

Foodpanda India last month said it was planning to hire 60,000 delivery riders in the next two months to ensure seamless delivery experience.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Foodpanda official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online food ordering and delivery platform Foodpanda India Thursday said it has expanded its delivery network to 13 new cities as part of its expansion strategy.

The company's delivery network already exists in seven cities namely Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

"We are in the midst of a fast-paced nationwide expansion with an ambition to serve a billion Indians," Foodpanda India CEO Pranay Jivrajka said.

Foodpanda is also learning from Ola's extensive experience of building hyperlocal solutions to solve unique local challenges, he added.

The 13 cities where Foodpanda has launched operations include Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore, a company statement said.

The company has already boarded 5,000 delivery partners in these 13 cities, it added.

"Being a part of the Ola platform, Foodpanda will explore opportunities to synergise its services and efforts of delivering superior food experiences to cater to a wider pool of customers across these cities," Jivrajka said.

Foodpanda India last month said it was planning to hire 60,000 delivery riders in the next two months to ensure seamless delivery experience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Foodpanda Foodpanda expansion Ola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours