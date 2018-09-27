Fuel prices at new highs, petrol Rs 90.35/litre in Mumbai and Rs 83/litre in Delhi

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
1,103 nominations found valid for first phase of Jammu civic polls
States where assemblies have been dissolved model code will come into force: EC
SC verdict on adultery will give license to people to have illegitimate relationships: Activists
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Review: An in-form Mani Ratnam hits this gangster film out of the park
Ashok Vihar building collapse: North Delhi civic body terminates contract of engineer, suspends two
Punjab woman thrown off police jeep roof booked, villagers protest