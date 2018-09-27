Fuel prices at new highs, petrol Rs 90.35/litre in Mumbai and Rs 83/litre in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Transport fuel prices continued their record breaking upward march on Thursday, following a pause the day before, as petrol price in the national capital touched Rs 83 per litre for the first time.

Under the country's dynamic pricing regime, petrol in Mumbai had already crossed the landmark level of Rs 90 per litre on Monday.

As per data from state-run Indian Oil Corp, petrol was sold at Rs 90.35 per litre on Thursday in the country's financial capital, up from Rs 90.22 on Wednesday, when prices had remained unchanged from the day before.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the fuel was priced on Thursday at Rs 84.82 and Rs 86.28 per litre respectively, against Wednesday's unchanged level of Rs 84.68 and Rs 86.13.

The recent surge in transportation fuel prices comes amidst rising global crude oil prices. The price of UK Brent sweet crude crossed the $80-per-barrel mark earlier this week.

Diesel prices also rose to new highs on Thursday, after remaining unchanged the day before.

Cost of diesel on Thursday in the four metros of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are at Rs 74.24, Rs 76.09, Rs 78.82 and Rs 78.42 per litre respectively, against Wednesday's levels of Rs 74.12, Rs 75.97, Rs 78.69 and Rs 78.36 respectively.

While transport fuel prices in all the four cities are at their record levels, rates are lowest in Delhi owing to lower taxes levied by the state government.