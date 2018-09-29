Home Business

China hikes 2019 non-state oil import quota to 202 million tonnes: Commerce Ministry

The ministry did not provide a detailed breakdown of quota recipients, but they should include mostly independent refiners, which make up around two-thirds of the total.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

A general view of a crude oil importing port in Qingdao, Shandong province. (File Photo| Reuters)

By Reuters

BEIJING: China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it will issue 202 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas for "non-state trade", generally meaning independent refiners, marking a 42-percent rise from this year's levels.

It is the second consecutive year that Beijing has increased the quota, which is equivalent to 4.04 million barrels per day (bpd).

The ministry said in a statement companies must submit their applications for the quotas by Nov. 10.

The ministry did not provide a detailed breakdown of quota recipients, but they should include mostly independent refiners, which make up around two-thirds of the total.

The rise comes as at least two private refiners, Hengli Group and Zhejiang Petrochemical, prepare to launch commercial production of two new large plants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
oil import quota crude oil non-state trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final