Jet Airways celebrates Indian cricket team's seventh win with exciting offers

MUMBAI: Jet Airways, India's premier full-service international airline, is offering seven lucky guests a free upgrade to Premiere and another seven guests a 50 per cent discount on Economy tickets to destinations within India and on select international routes.

Over and above that, guests can enjoy a 10 percent savings on base fares for Economy travel to celebrate the Indian cricket team's seventh win in Dubai, a release said.

The offer is valid on tickets booked on September 29 and 30, 2018.

The celebratory sale is available to guests booking their travel on all Jet Airways domestic and international flights.

The offer is valid for guests booking their one way and return journey with the airline.

However, the offer is not applicable on multi-city bookings.

This offer is applicable for bookings on the Indian edition of Jet airways.com and the mobile app.