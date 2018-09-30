Fuel price hike: Petrol nears Rs 84 per litre in Delhi, diesel at Rs 74.79 per litre

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across the country as the fuel prices entered new record height on Sunday.

The petrol price was hiked by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 74.79 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 90. 84 in Mumbai and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.40.

While in Chennai petrol price is Rs 86.80 and diesel is Rs 79.08.

Petrol now costs Rs 85. 30 per litre and diesel Rs 76.64 per litre in Kolkata.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products. (ANI)