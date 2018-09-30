Home Business

Fuel price hike: Petrol nears Rs 84 per litre in Delhi, diesel at Rs 74.79 per litre

The petrol price was hiked by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

File Image for Representational Purposes. (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across the country as the fuel prices entered new record height on Sunday.

The petrol price was hiked by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 74.79 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 90. 84 in Mumbai and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.40.

While in Chennai petrol price is Rs 86.80 and diesel is Rs 79.08.

Petrol now costs Rs 85. 30 per litre and diesel Rs 76.64 per litre in Kolkata.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fuel Price Hike Petrol Price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead