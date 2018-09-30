JSW Cement keen to tap growing green building materials' market

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: JSW Cement is gearing up to tap the "growing" market for green building materials and sustainable products by adopting eco-friendly methods and using industrial by-products.

"As green buildings are projected to grow to 10 billion sq ft, the market for green building materials and sustainable products is also expected to grow exponentially," the company said in a statement.

Over 4,300 projects with about 4.7 billion square feet of built-up area have registered for green technology as of September 2017, it said.

India's green building market is only second to the US and is estimated to double by 2022, valuing around USD 35-50 billion, the statement said.

"JSW Cement is gearing up to capitalise on this opportunity," CEO Nilesh Narwekar was quoted as saying in the company release.

On the trend of developers turning to green cement, Narwekar said rising awareness among consumers about the need for environmental preservation have made them conscious of the products they use.

Industries, on their part, are working towards making manufacturing processes more sustainable and earth-friendly, he said.

"Similarly, real estate developers and engineers are focusing on building green spaces in India through the use of smart concepts and green materials in the construction process. As a consequence, we have seen a substantial growth in consumption of green cement or PSC (Portland Slag Cement)," the CEO said.