Home Business

India levies anti-dumping duty on solar cell component from four nations

India has imposed anti-dumping duty of up to USD 1,559 per tonne on imports of a certain type of sheet used in solar cell making from China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Thailand for five years.

Published: 01st April 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  India has imposed anti-dumping duty of up to USD 1,559 per tonne on imports of a certain type of sheet used in solar cell making from China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Thailand for five years to safeguard domestic players against cheap shipments.

In a notification, the Department of Revenue has said that after considering the recommendations of the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR, it is imposing the duty, which is in the range of USD 537 to USD 1,559 per tonne, on imports of "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate sheet for solar module" being exported by these four nations.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier)," it has said.

Following a complaint by a domestic company, the directorate had initiated the probe in April last year.

In its probe, it had concluded that imposition of the duty is required to offset dumping and injury caused by dumped imports from China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand.

The product is a polymer-based component used in the manufacturing of solar PV (Photo Voltaic) modules.

Imports of the sheets from these countries increased to 6,367 tonne during the period of investigation (October 2016 to September 2017) from 4,674 tonne in 2016-17.

The imports stood at USD 1,025 tonnes in 2015-16 and USD 594 tonnes in 2014-15.

Imports of components used in solar industry have increased as India launched an ambitious national solar policy named Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission in January 2010.

Under this, the country has a target of generating 20,000 megawatts (MW) of solar power by 2022.

Several countries are interested in supplying solar equipment to tap into the growing sector in India.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probes to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of WTO.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India China Malaysia Saudi Arabia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp