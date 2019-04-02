Home Business

Infosys forms joint venture with Hitachi, Pasona and Panasonic

Published: 02nd April 2019

IT firm Infosys

By Express News Service

Homegrown IT firm Infosys has formed a joint venture (JV) with three Japanese firms focused towards providing digital procurement platforms for the Japanese market.

Infosys owns an 81 per cent stake in the JV — HIPUS Co Ltd — with Hitachi, Panasonic and Pasona Inc. claiming the rest. 

Monday’s announcement follows a decision made by Infosys in December to pick up 81 per cent in Hitachi Procurement Service Co, Hitachi’s fully owned subsidiary, for a consideration of 2,762 million yen (approximately Rs 174.58 crore). This firm has now morphed into HIPUS, and will offer Japanese firms “business process transformation using digital procurement platforms”. 

