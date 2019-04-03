Home Business

PMO, DoT discuss financial package for BSNL, MTNL

BSNL had already sent a proposal requesting 5MHz of 4G Spectrum on the 2100MHz band, worth Rs 13,500 crore.

Published: 03rd April 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Officials of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Department of Telecom (DoT) met on Tuesday to discuss resolution of issues concerning state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL, including financial packages and 4G Spectrum allocation.

The closed-door meeting discussed a one-time possible financial package, salary troubles and an overall revival plan for both the companies reeling under severe financial pressure, said DoT sources.

“The divestment of both the companies is not possible before making them profitable. So, the general consensus was that some financial assistance is required for immediate relief (of problems) including the salary issue. A strategic plan (is also needed) to make them profitable before divesting,” said a senior DoT official.

The meeting, however, did not discuss the exact amount of financial relief package, though financial ministry had earlier hinted an amount to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore. The government had earlier asked NITI Aayog to work on a resolution plan for the debt-ridden telecom firms. NITI Aayog suggested divestment.

The telecom department, at Tuesday’s meeting, was of the view that while the NITI Aayog plan is for long term, both BSNL and MTNL require an immediate support to survive.

BSNL has a monthly wage bill of Rs 750 crore and debt to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore. The firm has already defaulted on the salary of staff last month, which was later released after intervention from the finance ministry.

The meeting also discussed the allocation of 4G spectrum. BSNL had already sent a proposal requesting 5MHz of 4G Spectrum on the 2100MHz band, worth Rs 13,500 crore. The company had proposed 50 per cent upfront payment in 10 equal installments. It sought to meet the upfront payment via the equity route, where the government will be given preferential equities in lieu of the spectrum valued at Rs 6,942.5 crore. The proposal, however, had not gone down well with the finance ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL MTNL PMO DoT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp