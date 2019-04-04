Home Business

Apple slashes iPhone XR price for the first time in India

'This is not a price drop or change on MRP but a limited term promotional offer which starts Friday,' the company said.

Published: 04th April 2019 11:41 AM

Iphone XR (Photo | Apple official website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Apple, in association with the HDFC Bank, has slashed the price of its flagship smartphone iPhone XR in India for a limited period that will be applicable from Friday.

The till-the-stock-last offer brings down the price of Rs 76,900 iPhone XR (64GB) to Rs 59,900 for non-HDFC customers and Rs 53,900 (64GB variant) with special cash-back offer for HDFC customers, the company said on Thursday.

Varients Actusl cost Cost for non-HDFC customers Cost for HDFC customers
64GB Rs 76,900 Rs 59,900  Rs 53,900
128GB Rs 81,900 Rs 64,900 Rs 58,400
256GB Rs 91,900 Rs 74,900 Rs 67,400 

"This is not a price drop or change on MRP but a limited term promotional offer which starts Friday," it added.

The 128GB iPhone XR (original price Rs 81,900) will cost Rs 64,900 for non-HDFC customers and Rs 58,400 for HDFC users.

The Rs 91,900 256GB variant will cost Rs 74,900 for non-HDFC customers and Rs 67,400 for HDFC customers.

With all-screen glass and an aluminium design featuring 6.1-inch display which is touted as "the most advanced LCD in a smartphone," the iPhone XR houses A12 Bionic chip with next-generation "Neural Engine", which unlocks new experiences for immersive augmented reality (AR), games and photography.

The device has 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera. The iPhone XR is water resistant, with a rating of IP67, and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.

