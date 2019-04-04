Home Business

RBI lowers GDP growth forecast to 7.2 per cent for 2019-20

In its February monetary policy statement, the central bank had projected the GDP growth for 2019-20 at 7.4 per cent -- 7.2-7.4 per cent in first half of the fiscal (April-September).

Published: 04th April 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The RBI Thursday lowered the GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent from the earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent amid probability of El Nino effects on monsoon rains and uncertain global economic outlook.

In its February monetary policy statement, the central bank had projected the GDP growth for 2019-20 at 7.4 per cent -- 7.2-7.4 per cent in first half of the fiscal (April-September).

Since then, there are some signs of domestic investment activity weakening as reflected in a slowdown in production and imports of capital goods, it said after the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

"The moderation of growth in the global economy might impact India's exports," the central bank said. On the positive side, the RBI said, higher financial flows to the commercial sector augur well for economic activity.

It further said private consumption, which has remained resilient, is also expected to get a fillip from public spending in rural areas and an increase in disposable incomes of households due to tax benefits.

Business expectations continue to be optimistic. "GDP growth for 2019-20 is projected at 7.2 per cent  in the range of 6.8-7.1 per cent in first half of 2019-20 and 7.3-7.4 per cent in the second half  with risks evenly balanced," the RBI said.

It added that several uncertainties cloud the inflation outlook, with the domestic and global demand-supply balance of key food items expected to remain favourable.

However, early reports suggest some probability of El Nino effects in 2019, it added. The MPC, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, noted that the output gap remains negative and the domestic economy is facing headwinds, especially on the global front.

The need is to strengthen domestic growth impulses by spurring private investment which has remained sluggish, the RBI added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP RBI GDP forecast Monetary Policy Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp